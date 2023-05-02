Community health outreach to expand in the Dan River region through AmeriCorps grant

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research is expanding its community health AmeriCorps program.

They recently received a $230,000 grant from AmeriCorps to continue their REACH program.

The program works to expand the reach of public health services in Danville, Pittsylvania County, and Caswell County.

They are now recruiting 15 part-time REACH community health educators. They will conduct free community health workshops to address mental and physical health issues that are specific to the community.

“Sometimes, not everybody is aware of what resources are out there,” said Dana Silicki, Program Manager for the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. “Also, the more knowledge we have about certain conditions, the more that we can be on the lookout for and help treat them sooner, which results in being able to positively impact them sooner.”

Applications for the community health positions can be found here.

