Congressmen Good and Griffith weigh in on debt ceiling debate

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin says members of Congress have about 30 days to raise the nation’s debt ceiling and avoid default, or risk a financial disaster.

Tuesday morning, Republican lawmakers representing western Virginia downplayed that possibility, and said it’s now up to Democrats to resolve the stand-off.

5th District Congressman Bob Good and 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith joined members of the Virginia General Assembly for a legislative forum organized by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce.

The threat of default was top of mind as the federal Representatives fielded questions about the developing situation in Washington.

“Where’s their plan,” asked Griffith. “And I’m not going to sit here today and negotiate against nothing.”

“It’s going to get uncomfortable,” Good said. “We’re going to go up to the brink of it, and we’ve got to show nerves of steel and say this is the deal.”

Democrats in Washington warn of dire consequences.

“Threatening to default and crash the economy unless the president agrees with Speaker McCarthy’s entire agenda isn’t just unreasonable, its dangerous,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Griffith and Good said Republicans won’t vote on a bill that doesn’t include major spending cuts.

“I don’t think anyone in the House is going to vote for a straight debt ceiling vote without any kind of reform, some kind of cuts,” Griffith said. “We are spending too much money.”

“There is more than enough revenue coming into the treasury to pay Social Security and Medicare, to pay the nation’s interest on our debt, to pay for our nation’s veterans benefits and our military,” Good said. “It would just force us to cut discretionary spending, which we need to do anyway.”

Representatives of the White House said Congress cannot cut more than 20% of discretionary spending and not have a major impact on people’s lives.

In a conference call with regional reporters Tuesday afternoon, they said it would result in federal cuts of at least $1.2 billon here in Virginia.

