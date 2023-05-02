Covington man ordered to pay for damage to media gear after Jan. 6 conviction

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man convicted for his role during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the nation’s capitol is being ordered to pay for the damage he did to a media outlet’s equipment.

Joshua Haynes was sentenced in February to 32 months in prison. He pleaded guilty in October to obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction of property.

Court documents revealed photos of the man identified as Haynes slamming equipment to the ground outside the Capitol at a media staging site. According to the US Attorney’s Office, Haynes texted a contact following the insurrection, saying, “broke lotsa stuff.” He then sent an image with the message, “We attacked the CNN reporters and the fake news and destroyed tens of thousands of dollars of their video and television equipment.” He also texted the same person, “I want to get busted for tearing up the nations capital and the fake news.”

According to new documents from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the court ordered Haynes to pay €29,989.36 to the insurer of ZDF, a German public-service television broadcaster in Mainz, Germany. According to the current exchange rate, that comes to approximately $33,000.

Other documents show an itemized list of equipment damaged, lost and recovered. The list includes, among other items, tripods, cell phones, light stands, transmitters and a $20,000 encoder that supports equipment allowing crews to go live from the field.

Haynes is ordered to make $20 payments every month toward the restitution balance. No payments are due until after he is released from prison.

This is in addition to the $2,000 of restitution he is required to pay to the Architect of the Capitol.

