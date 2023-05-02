LEAP West End Farmers’ Market opens in new location

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The West End Farmers’ Market is back open for shoppers but now you can find it in a new location.

Here @ Home stopped by the LEAP market for opening day at 1027 Patterson Ave SW, which is just about a block away from its previous spot.

Vendors will be at the market year-round from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. offering fresh produce and other products every Tuesday.

LEAP’s executive director Maureen McNamara Best said this market helps encourage the mission to make healthy food accessible and affordable.

McNamara Best said the West End Farmers Market doubles the value of purchases made by SNAP, Medicaid and WIC participants by offering a free dollar in fruits and vegetables for every dollar a shopper spends.

Listen to the conversation to hear more about market and options for shoppers.

