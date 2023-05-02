Local students volunteer at Apple Ridge Farm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Monday 500 students, faculty and staff from Faith Christian School in Roanoke County spent the day volunteering at Apple Ridge Farm.

At the farm they painted, cleaned, landscaped, repaired, and helped the non profit organize. Apple Ridge Farm helps underserved children by providing outdoor educational experiences.

“We’ve gotten support from a wide range of people, and today is following in that tradition, and we’re so pleased to have our friends from Faith Christian School come and adopt us for the day,” said Peter Lewis, owner of Apple Ridge Farm. “It’s just fantastic.”

“We love it so much,” said Clara Sessor, Project Faith Student Manager, “and I love seeing their heart and spirit that goes into this work, not only kindergarten but really all grades.”

The day of service - named Project Faith - also helps to raise money for the school as well.

