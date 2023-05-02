Birthdays
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing co-worker at restaurant

Sipriano Bautista mugshot.
Sipriano Bautista mugshot.
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested in Henry County Sunday after he allegedly stabbed his co-worker, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say emergency crews responded at 9:53 p.m. for a report of a person who had been stabbed at El Parral Restaurant in Martinsville.

An investigation revealed that Adrian Cruz, an employee at El Parrel, got into an argument with his co-worker, 32-year-old Sipriano Bautista, in the kitchen area of the restaurant. The two then took the argument outside to the back of the restaurant, where the exchange continued. As the argument went on, Cruz’s brother, 33-year-old Luis Cruz, came outside and joined in with the argument. The altercation led to a fight between Luis and Bautista, who pulled out a knife and stabbed Luis in the chest and right arm.

Cruz was taken to SOVAH Health of Martinsville, where he was treated for his injuries.

Bautista was arrested without incident by deputies after they arrived at the restaurant. He was charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463. The Crimestoppers program is offering rewards up to $2,500 for information related to the crime.

