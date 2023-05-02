Marcinkevics nets OT winner to send Rail Yard Dawgs to brink of title

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dominiks Marcinkevics netted an overtime goal on Monday night to push the Rail Yard Dawgs past Birmingham, 5-4, in Game 3 of the President’s Cup Finals.

The visiting Bulls scored three game-tying goals in the middle game of a best-of-five series, but the Dawgs answered each to take back the lead, including the game-winner off the stick of Marcinkevics.

Nick DeVito gave Roanoke a 4-3 lead less than five minutes into the third period, but disaster would strike less than 10 minutes later.

Birmingham’s Joe Colatarci was called for a five-minute major penalty for elbowing, along with a 10-minute game misconduct, with 7:14 left in regulation. Despite that, the Bulls capitalized on a shorthanded chance from Carson Rose to tie the game at 4-4 while a man down.

In the overtime period, Marcinkevics sent a puck on net that ate up Bulls goaltender Austin Lotz, trickling in behind him to send the Dawgs to the brink of a championship.

Roanoke can win the President’s Cup for the first time in franchise history on home ice in Game 4 on Tuesday. If the Bulls win, the series will return to Birmingham for a decisive Game 5 on Thursday.

Puck drop for the potential championship clincher is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

