Over 80 people charged with drug-related offenses in one month in Franklin County

Gavel on sounding block
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 84 people were charged with drug-related crimes in April.

The department says there were 189 charges total related to drug activity.

The charges from the April 17, 2023, Grand Jury, in addition to warrants obtained recently in General District Court, can be found below:

Possession and/or Sale of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V Drugs.

Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sch I/II.

Manufacture/Distribute Sch I, II, III, IV, VI Drugs.

Distribute Meth > = 10g.

Obtaining Prescription Medication by Fraud.

Drug Sale On/Near School Property.

Firearms Possession related to Drug Activity.

