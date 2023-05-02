Proposed campaign wants to propel gun violence resources into the spotlight in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “You go in the community, they are afraid to come out at night, afraid to sit on the porch. We’re talking gun violence commission, what are we doing? I mean what are you guys giving us that I can go back and say we’ve got something?” asked Mayor Sherman Lea at Monday’s Roanoke City Council meeting.

In 2022 the Gun Violence Prevention Commission put out a request for proposal on a new campaign focused on reducing and preventing gun violence. The contractors, Engage Strategies LLC and 5Points Creative, that took up the proposal presented it to City Council Monday afternoon.

“Roanoke has an incredibly robust offering of programs, you have done the work, you have built this comprehensive set of programs. At the same time, we heard that parents and caregivers are largely unaware of those programs of the support available to them,” said Mike Bento, CEO of Engage Strategies LLC

A primary focus of the proposal is taking a more targeted approach to connecting the youth and their parents to resources that are already available to them in the city, also in the communities that are most impacted. The proposal is centered around breaking down barriers, like using social media, flyers, a website with resources on it, bus wraps, TV, radio and more.

“A lot of that happens through the relationship building that a lot of our community partners do, the police do that as part of their outreach, local government does that. But just when we think we’re communicating well, we need to think well, who might we be missing, who’s not getting this information that they might need to get?” said Joe Cobb, vice-mayor of Roanoke.

Council supports resources going towards reducing gun violence and the proposal looks to the future, which opened the question of what can also be done now.

“I know we’re working on behaviors which is a long-term impact and I can appreciate that, we talk about that all the time it doesn’t happen overnight, but in the interim, is there something that we can do our side, or the police side, I’m certainly open for recommendations that would have some direct impact on this gun violence,” said council member Trish White-Boyd.

Lea added he knows things need to change. He continues to support ideas of closing businesses where violence happens regularly or restricting the hours on alcohol sales. Another solution he feels is violence interruption.

“I just want us to think a lot about street work, doing those things and, and making sure that we can interrupt some of the crime on the street in a certain way to do this. I like the work that the peacemakers were doing, seemed like they’ve been accepted over in Lynchburg and I mean, police and folks speak highly of them,” said Lea.

When it comes to the future, the commission feels campaigns like these could have a lasting impact in the decades to come.

“I think one of the things that Mike (Bento) pointed out was that if we can reach that 14 year old now, hopefully they won’t become that 55 year old that commits an act of violence later because they were reached at an earlier age,” said Cobb.

The phase one launch and six month media campaign comes to $162,000 at the moment. The Commission would need to make sure its able to secure the funding for it before it came back to council for a vote.

