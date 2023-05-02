Roanoke City Council meets with Gun Violence Prevention Commission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The work of Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission was a major focus of City Council Monday.

Members of the two panels discussed additional oversight of the commission’s spending, and the direction of the effort moving forward.

“You know I’ve always been one that says don’t look at the scoreboard, but if we look at the scoreboard we’re trailing. We’re trailing in what we’re trying to do,” said Mayor Sherman Lea.

Along with the frustration that follows recent events in Roanoke is resolve to continue addressing the root causes of gun violence.

And the report presented to city council lays out a robust response over the last four years.

The future includes more accountability, and a continuing effort to improve outcomes.

The commission’s strategic plan includes eight recommendations.

Some were related to process.

In the wake of recent criticism, for example, one calls for city council to sign off on the commission’s spending for violence prevention programs.

Others are designed to focus attention on emerging trends and locations where it’s needed most.

“At one point we were seeing a lot of gang-related and I think those things are still there. It seems like what we’re starting to see now is I’m angry, one person is angry with another person and choice number one is to pull out a gun and kill you,” said commission member Tim Harvey.

“I want to make sure that the work that the reset team is doing, the police department, the youth and gang violence prevention team, I want to make sure we’re all on the same page when we’re working on these efforts, that we’re not getting in each other’s way,” said Vice-Mayor and commission member Joe Cobb.

The city is currently conducting an audit of the commission’s spending.

A report on that is expected in June.

