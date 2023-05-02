Roanoke Police investigating report of robbery in NW

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for at least one person after a report of a robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the report was based in the area of the Quick In and Out Mart on Shenandoah Avenue NW.

A police K9 is being used as part of the search and so far, no one has been found.

Specifics about the robbery haven’t been released.

