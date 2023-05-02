Birthdays
Roanoke’s weekly Party in Elmwood starts soon

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Party in Elmwood is kicking off May 19 for the 2023 season, and will continue Thursdays for 20 weeks.

Sponsored by Delta Dental this year, the event will bring live outdoor music to Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke. Admission is $10 per person, with kids under 12 getting in free. The event runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each week.

Food and beverages will be served on-site. Lawn chairs are welcome, but outside food, drinks and coolers are not.

Visit the Delta Dental Party in Elmwood Facebook page for event updates due to weather.

Downtown Roanoke Inc’s Jaime Clark, VP of Marketing and Communications, stopped by 7@four with a preview.

Click DowntownRoanoke.org for more information.

