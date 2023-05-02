Birthdays
Sen. Newman says state budget stand-off could extend into next year

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday brought more news on the status of the state budget - this time from a local lawmaker who is one of the negotiators.

Sen. Steve Newman (R-Bedford Co.) said the continuing standoff between Democrats and Republicans could extend into next year.

Newman said Gov. Glenn Youngkin won’t sign off on a budget agreement, unless it includes about $1 billion in tax relief.

“If there can be an agreement on how that money goes back, I think we will get an updated budget,” Newman said. “And if not, about $2.5 billion will roll into next year’s budget. And that will work okay. It’s not optimal, but it will work.”

With a two-year spending plan already in place, there’s no danger of state government running out of money.

But both chambers passed budget amendments that have implications for state agencies, local governments and other organizations slated to receive additional state aid.

