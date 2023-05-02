State Police encourage safety as more motorcyclists hit the road

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More motorcyclists will be revving up and hitting Virginia roadways for the season and Virginia State Police want to keep safety top of mind.

Trooper Tyler Crewe visited Here @ Home with his own ride to talk about the dangers he sees on the road.

In 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 5,932 motorcyclists died, making up 14 percent of all traffic fatalities that year.

Trooper Crewe said in 2022 Virginia saw 115 fatalities and so far in 2023 the statistics look to be trending upward again.

That’s why drivers and motorcyclists need to be attentive on the road. Trooper Crewe asks drivers to give more following distance when they are behind a motorcyclist and encourages drivers to check their blind spots before merging or changing lanes.

Additionally, he wants motorcyclists to review their riding safety and reminds riders that they can sign up for the free Ride 2 Save Lives assessment courses offered at different time across the state.

