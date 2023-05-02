‘Talk Derby To Me’ event benefitting Gaye Whitaker Memorial Fund

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Gaye Y. Whittaker Memorial Fund is hosting the second year of the “Talk Derby To Me” fundraiser May 6.

The event brings together the New River Valley community for fellowship around the Kentucky Derby.

Derby-themed attire is preferred.

All the proceeds go into the hands of local women battling cancer.

“You can come out, you can enjoy yourself while helping a local family,” event organizer Nick Rush said. “All the money stays here locally. We’ve got corporate sponsors underwriting all the other things. Every dollar you spend on your ticket or on your drinks will go towards this family.”

This year’s event is being held from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center. Tickets are $25. To register click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.