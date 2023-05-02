Woman arrested for February shooting death in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a woman for the killing of a man in February.

J’mya T. Stimpson, 22 of Roanoke, is charged with First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Stimpson was a person of interest early in the investigation. After questioning her, detectives worked with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to present the case to the May meeting of the Roanoke City Grand Jury, where she was indicted. She was taken into custody May 2.

Police had been called to the 3500 block of Ferncliff Avenue NW February 15, and found a man with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. He died after being taken to a hospital, His name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.