Arrest made in Smoke Shop armed robbery

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County deputies arrested the man wanted for Monday morning’s armed robbery.

Deputies say they received a call just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning from a person saying they saw a man who matched the description of the wanted man, 57-year-old John Fitzgerald Burney.

Burney had warrants against him for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon in connection to an armed robbery at the Smoke Shop at 8:20 a.m. on Monday.

The sheriff’s office says Burney walked into the Smoke Shop, pulled a gun and stole cigarettes and money before leaving on foot.

Deputies found a man fitting the description, and the man identified himself as Burney when he was questioned.

Burney was taken into custody without further incident and was taken to the Amherst County Adult Detention Center.

