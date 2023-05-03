Art competition highlights students’ welding skills

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Later this week, a competition will bring high school students to the Taubman Museum of Art.

Their medium is metal sculpture. And their techniques were honed in local welding programs.

After months of practice, many hours of strenuous work and painstaking attention to detail, students in the welding program at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology were nearing the end of an artistic journey when we visited last week.

“It’s a good competition to just challenge yourself and take a whole bunch of nothing and make something,” said Riley Glavas.

“It’s not like I’m basing it off a blueprint or anything, you know. It’s all coming from the mind and that’s probably the hardest part,” added Luke Stubbs.

“And some things I didn’t even know how to do before I started working on it,” Ben Kingery said of his project.

This is the second year the American Welding Society Section 179 Southwest Virginia has sponsored the competition. Roanoke County is one of several school divisions taking part.

Welding instructor Chris Overfelt said it has definitely helped his students improve their skills.

“If I can get them interested, and hooked on something that interests them then they are going to learn,” Overfelt said. “They have no choice, but to learn.”

The projects include a dinosaur, a spider’s web, a guitar and table made to look like a log cut in half.

“There’s a bunch of welds on it, different types,” said Josh Patsel, pointing to the table. “This is thick. Some of this is MIG. That’s TIG down here.”

“The project was fairly simple,” said Conner Amos, describing the process of creating the dinosaur. “It was just time-consuming having to cut out the pieces and get them the way we wanted them and assemble them.”

“It was pretty good experience,” said Traveon Nielsen. “And it definitely helped me a lot.”

Overfelt said it’s cool to have the skilled trades in the spotlight at the Taubman, showing the public what these young men and women can accomplish.

