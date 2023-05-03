AWARE Foundation uses billboard in search for girl missing since 2018

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The AWARE Foundation is continuing the search for a three-month-old girl, reported missing in 2018, by sponsoring a billboard in Roanoke.

The message about little Arieanna Day is one of several rotating ads on a digital billboard near Valley View Mall.

Day’s mother reported Arieanna missing September 11, 2018. She still has not been found.

In 2018, Arieanna’s father was charged with concealing a body in Montgomery County in connection to the case. Those charges were dropped in 2020.

In 2021, Roanoke Police told WDBJ7 they had investigated every tip related to this case and there were still many unanswered questions.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call 540-344-8500.

