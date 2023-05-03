Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

AWARE Foundation uses billboard in search for girl missing since 2018

Billboard for Arieanna Day, reported missing in 2018
Billboard for Arieanna Day, reported missing in 2018(AWARE Foundation)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The AWARE Foundation is continuing the search for a three-month-old girl, reported missing in 2018, by sponsoring a billboard in Roanoke.

The message about little Arieanna Day is one of several rotating ads on a digital billboard near Valley View Mall.

Day’s mother reported Arieanna missing September 11, 2018. She still has not been found.

In 2018, Arieanna’s father was charged with concealing a body in Montgomery County in connection to the case. Those charges were dropped in 2020.

In 2021, Roanoke Police told WDBJ7 they had investigated every tip related to this case and there were still many unanswered questions.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call 540-344-8500.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
6-year-old shot and killed while playing in bed; vigil planned
Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves
Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand,...
Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all stores
J’mya T. Stimpson mugshot
Woman arrested for February shooting death in Roanoke
Robbery on Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke
Roanoke Police investigating report of robbery in NW

Latest News

6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
“He was my weakness, my only son,” says mother of 6-year-old shot to death
Highland Park Elementary Students bike to school
Elementary school celebrates National Bike & Roll to School Day
New jobs expected with Delta Star expansion in Lynchburg
Carilion Children's
Doctor urges back-to-school checkups sooner than later