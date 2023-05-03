Battle of the Badges encourages Pulaski community to donate blood

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - First responders in Pulaski battled for pride in a blood drive May 3.

“Battle of the Badges” put the Pulaski Police Department against the Pulaski Fire Department to see who could get more participants in the town’s blood drive with the Red Cross.

People who donated blood were able to vote for police or fire. Bragging rights and a trophy were on the line between the two organizations.

“Making it a battle of the badges actually brings the community together and they can choose the side which brings all the fun to it,” PPD’s Sonia Ramsey said. “Plus, we’re doing a good community service for not only the immediate community but everywhere.”

Ramsey says the goal is to fill every appointment available next year.

The winning team will have the trophy on display all year in the municipal building.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.