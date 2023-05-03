Celebrate National Salsa Month ahead of Cinco de Mayo

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Becky Ellis of Biscuits and Bubbly joined Here @ Home Wednesday to talk all about National Salsa Month and several ways she likes to enjoy this tomato-based dip.

Listen in to our conversation about ways to make your own, the peppers you can grow yourself and delicious ways to enjoy this crowd favorite!

If you and your family like salsa, there are simple recipes you can make.

Below is Becky’s recipe for Molcajete Roasted Tomato Salsa.

Molcajete Roasted Tomato Salsa

Makes: 1 ½ cups

1 ½ pounds heirloom tomatoes (or fresh garden tomatoes) cored and cut into fourths

3 garlic cloves, peeled

¼ cup chopped onion

1 tablespoon lime juice

¼ cup roughly chopped cilantro

1 small jalapeno pepper, sliced thinly, seeds and membrane removed

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon sugar

Tostitos Cantina Thin and Crispy Tortilla Chips

Place tomato pieces on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, cut side down. Place garlic cloves next to tomatoes on baking sheet. Broil in oven until tomatoes are charred (approximately 5-8 minutes). Remove garlic cloves when they begin to turn light brown. Remove tomatoes from oven and allow to cool.

Chop tomatoes into small pieces. Place in malcajete.

Chop garlic and add it to the molcajete. Use pestle to grid garlic and tomatoes.

Add onion, lime juice, cilantro and jalapeno pepper to molcajete. Grid with pestle.

Add salt and sugar to tomatoes and grind with pestle to combine all ingredients.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve with tortilla chips for dipping.

