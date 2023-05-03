Birthdays
Chesapeake police issue senior alert for missing man

76-year-old William Robert Fellion.
76-year-old William Robert Fellion.(Virginia State Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Chesapeake Police Department has issued a senior alert for a missing man, according to Virginia State Police.

76-year-old William Robert Fellion was last seen on May 3rd at 8:30 a.m. at his home on Timber Neck Mall in Chesapeake.

Police say Fellion is 5′10″ tall and weighs 120 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was possibly wearing a teal long-sleeve shirt, blue, black, and gray pajama bottoms, and was barefoot, as he doesn’t own a vehicle.

Fellion suffers from cognitive impairment and police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on Fellion’s location is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-982-6161.

