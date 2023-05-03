Danville city council votes to increase utility rates

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville’s city council approved an increase in utility rates for water and electric in Tuesday night’s meeting.

The movement passed in a 6-3 vote.

Customers will see an increase of 1.09% per water bill which approximates to $1.25.

Electric customers will see an increase based on consumption. The documents say electric customers who use 1,500 kilowatt hours per month will not see an increase or decrease in their bill. An electric customer who uses 700 kilowatt hours per month will see an increase of about $0.80 per month.

The changes will go into effect July 1.

There are no changes made to wastewater or natural gas rates.

