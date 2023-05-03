Birthdays
Downtown Roanoke, Inc. launches virtual tour platform

Downtown Roanoke.
Downtown Roanoke.(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Prospective visitors to Downtown Roanoke can now take a virtual tour of the area.

DRI says the virtual tour features high-resolution, 360° panoramic views that allow users to navigate and zoom in to see the area in greater detail.

The tour also allows users to do the following:

• Explore local venues, hotels, food, and shopping options.

• Find convenient off-street parking and see what rates you can expect.

• Learn more about the history of downtown with historic “then” and “now” photos.

• See and explore the downtown living options.

To explore Downtown Roanoke virtually, visit DiscoverRoanokeVA.com or downtownroanoke.org/vistity-tour. For the best experience exploring the virtual tour, DRI recommends accessing it on a desktop computer.

