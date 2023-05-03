Fans celebrate historic President’s Cup win for Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a rollercoaster ride of emotion for fans inside the Berglund Center as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs secured their first President’s Cup win over the Birmingham Bulls. The Bulls scored the equalizer with 10 seconds left in the third period, but it took less than three minutes into overtime for the Rail Yard Dawgs to put the game away and secure the historic first championship for the franchise.

“We thought we had it for sure and then they scored and heart sank into my stomach, and I was like that’s it, we’re done for. Then two minutes and 41 seconds into that overtime, woo,” said Raymond Perdue, who was there with his father.

“My heart is pumping like crazy,” said Linda Palatucci, head coach Dan Bremner’s mother-in-law.

“We are very proud of them,” said Frank Palatucci, Bremner’s father-in-law.

“They tied it up and it was overtime and I was like this is it, this is going to be an epic game and we won in overtime, it was an epic game,” said Chadwin Agner.

Each fan we spoke with has been following the team since they returned to Roanoke seven years ago. They feel this win will only strengthen the excitement and support the region has for the Rail Yard Dawgs.

“I hope that, since we won, it just keeps going and growing,” said Agner.

“I think it’s great for the community, it’s really great to see,” said Amber Gregory.

“It’s great for everyone to get together and really rally for something,” said Olivia Sherman

“It’s great, anything like this, it’s a community thing, it establishes pride,” said Frank Palatucci.

“I feel like for the community, we’re going to be banding a lot stronger. I feel like a lot more fans are going to be coming out,” said Perdue.

The fans are proud to be able to share this historic and special moment with each other and the team.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.