Fontaine Ruritan Club and 4-H to host annual Fishing Rodeo for kids

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WDBJ) - 4-H and the Fontaine Ruritan Club are hosting their annual Fishing Rodeo in Ridgeway on Saturday, May 6.

The Fishing Roadeo is a free event will help teach kids how to fish from ages 8 to 18.

There will be trophies for the biggest, smallest, and most fish caught.

The event is in memory of Ray A. Martin Sr. who wanted to share his love of fishing with families in the community.

“When we give out the trophies at the end of the day, they get really excited and we that’s why we do it,” said Michael Williams, Treasurer of the Fontaine Ruritan Club. “We just want the people in the community to get together and for the kids to have a good time.”

The Fishing Rodeo is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. at Sportsman Lake.

They will also provide hot dogs, drinks, worms, and fishing poles for free.

