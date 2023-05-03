Henry County celebrates opening of indoor recreation center

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County community is celebrating its first indoor recreation center and the new activities it will bring.

Henry County Parks and Recreation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon and gave tours of the new facility.

They began renovating the former YMCA building last year by adding a new roof, flooring, paint and classrooms.

They will now be able to offer additional programs and indoor events such as volleyball leagues, yoga and Zumba, summer camps for kids, and daily activities for seniors.

“It gives them a sense of community,” said Roger Adams, Director of Henry County Parks and Recreation. “A lot of them just enjoy coming here. They’ll hang out here for five hours and socialize. A lot of them don’t have anybody at home. So, it’s just a great way for them to stay active and stay connected to other people.”

Their favorite way to connect is through the classic card game Rook.

“I really enjoy coming and playing Rook because I used to play years ago,” said Phillip Harbour, Henry County resident. “I love the people that I play with.”

“We’re inviting all of the seniors in Henry County to come join us,” said Mary Couch, Henry County resident.

“When they need a good Rook player, they call me,” said Charlie Jones, Henry County resident. “Or I’ll come by and see if they need somebody.”

There is also a new off-leash dog park out back.

“We’re just excited to continue to grow Parks and Recreation programs in our community. We have more people moving to our community than moving out now for the first time in a long time. So, we’re excited to be able to provide our residents and those new folks moving here with a wide variety of activities and programs,” added Adams.

To register for programs for children, adults, and seniors, call Henry County Parks and Recreation at 276-634-4640.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.