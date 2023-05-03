Birthdays
Elementary school celebrates National Bike & Roll to School Day

Highland Park Elementary Students bike to school
Highland Park Elementary Students bike to school(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday is National Bike and Roll to School Day.

Students in our hometowns were encouraged to walk, bike or roll to school, and some students at Highland Park Elementary celebrated by doing just that.

The principal said it’s a great way to encourage a healthy lifestyle.

“Families will park a couple of blocks away and then will walk their children into the door, which is a sweet way to come into school, but we have a lot of families who will walk and bike to school together normally. We have this beautiful park here, we’re right off the greenway, so a lot of families take advantage of that, which is great,” said Kelly Rooney, Highland Park Elementary School Principal.

School Resource Officers from the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office helped with the event.

