May 3 is World Maternal Mental Health Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first Wednesday of May is World Maternal Mental Health Day, and mental health disorders are the number one complication of childbirth.

Data show perinatal mood and anxiety disorders - or PMADs - can effect 1 in 5 women, which is about 800,000 people a year in this country.

Dr. Jennifer Wells, a perinatal psychiatrist and the Director of Women’s Mental Health at Carilion Mental Health, says PMADs can happen at any time between conception and a year postpartum.

“And so what I want to say is, it’s common. And then on top of that, it’s treatable. So I want people to know that, you know, you might not feel comfortable going to your doctor, but maybe you could find someone in the community that could support you. Maybe you could attend a support group, maybe you could find support in your church group, right, that a lot of pregnant and parenting, people are experiencing mood and anxiety disorders. And if we come together and support one another, we’re all going to be better off,” Wells said.

There are several resources in our hometowns where people can get help including Postpartum Support Virginia, Huddle Up Moms, Carilion Clinic, and Healthy Families Roanoke Valley.

