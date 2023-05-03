Birthdays
Republican candidate for VA 41 to be determined Thursday

VA41 Republican Candidates
VA41 Republican Candidates(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - On May 4, Virginia’s 41st district will have its Republican candidate decided for this November’s election.

The two options are Lowell Bowman and Chris Obenshain.

Obenshain is a Montgomery County prosecutor and Bowman is a small business owner.

“What I’d like people to know about me is really three things: I’m a parent, I’m a prosecutor, and I’m a patriot,” Obenshain said.

I think we need we need somebody that’s done it before,” Bowman said. “Somebody that’s put a couple two-by-fours together, somebody that’s poured a little concrete, that’s run a shovel.”

On May 4, voters in the 41st district can attend a mass meeting to decide who represents the Republican Party.

“You can check your voter registration online, you can look at your voter registration card, see if it says ‘House District 41,′” Obenshain siad. “Anybody who lives in that district, and is a registered voter can come participate.”

“We’ll have a meeting at 5:30 [p.m.] and then you vote so as you register, I believe, they’ll be given you a paper ballot,” Bowman said.

Both candidates say they want to represent this district in November and are relying on their backgrounds and conservative principles to make it to Richmond.

“I grew up really poor and so I’ve had to work for everything I’ve ever got so I’m not afraid of work at all, I’ve never been scared of it so we’re going to put the work in,” Bowman said.

“I’m a 20 year veteran of the Army Reserve,” Obenshain said. “I’ve got experience working for Montgomery County prosecuting criminals here in our community and I’m a dad of two kids and, and those are really the things that drive me. That’s my experience.”

The winner of the Republican ticket will face Democrat Lily Franklin in November.

For more information on Obensahin click here.

For more information on Bowman click here.

