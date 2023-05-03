Birthdays
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport conducting live burn emergency training

By Justin Geary
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is conducting live burn safety training until May 4th, according to a spokesperson with the airport.

Officials say the training won’t affect flights arriving or departing from the airport.

The training will be conducted using an aircraft rescue training simulator and go from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

