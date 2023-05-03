Roanoke Police get new K9s

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department has taken on three new K9s, Magnum, Knox and Vader.

The dogs are in training to become dual-purpose K9s. Each is just under two years old and will be in training with their handlers for the next two months, according to RPD. The additions give RPD seven K9 officers.

RPD says, “The bond between an officer and their K-9 partner is incredibly special, and we can’t wait to see what these new duos will accomplish together!”

See the Facebook post below for info on each dog and handler.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.