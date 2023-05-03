Birthdays
Search warrant indicates other victims in house where 6-year-old was shot to death

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Minor injuries were sustained by “other victims” in a house in Lynchburg where a 6-year-old was shot to death Monday night, according to a search warrant obtained by WDBJ7.

When police arrived at the home on Floyd Street after reports of shots fired, they found little Kingston, also known as “Kingster,” dead, and at least two other people with minor injuries. Kingston’s family says they were Kingston’s sisters, who were with him when he was shot while in bed.

“He was my weakness, my only son,” says mother of 6-year-old shot to death

Video footage seized during this investigation shows several people firing guns into the occupied duplex before running down Floyd Street toward 17th Street. Anyone able to identify the people in the below video is asked to contact LPD. Court records indicate the duplex was hit with gunfire several times, with spent casings found outside.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

