Strawberry Festival for Community School is this weekend

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Community School’s Strawberry Festival is May 5 and 6.

Liz Johnson, Strawberry Festival Parent Volunteer, stopped by 7@four to talk about it.

The festival signals the beginning of summer and the festival season for residents of the Roanoke Valley, according to organizers. It’s free to the public offers two days of berry-filled treats, live entertainment, and artisan vendors.

The tradition began 43 years ago, when parents at Community School went in search of a fundraiser to help keep tuition costs down. Their decision to create an event to celebrate the strawberry has culminated in a yearly event that draws over 20,000 attendees, according to organizers.

This is Community School’s only fundraiser of the year. The school is independent, so the funds raised go toward the operating budget, financial aid, programs for students and supporting teachers with professional development programs.

You can find all the details at strawberryfestivalraonoke.org.

The festival is Friday 11-6 and Saturday 10-4 at Elmwood Park in Roanoke.

