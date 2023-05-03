Stray showers and gusty winds linger today

Cloudy with spotty showers this morning

Cool and windy this afternoon

Warming up for the end of the week

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

A large upper-level low will continue to spin across the Great Lakes region. Another small disturbance moves into the region with rain showers and even some snow showers for areas such as Highland & the Greenbrier Valley of West Virginia are likely this morning.

Lots of cloudy with spotty showers this morning. (WDBJ Weather)

Highs will only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday, followed by some 60s Thursday.

Cloudy and cool today with some spotty mountain showers this morning. (WDBJ Weather)

Expect breezy winds through the day with winds increasing this afternoon with gusts of 20 to 40 mph. When you factor in the wind, “feels-like” temperatures will remain in the 40s and 50s for much of this period.

Gusty winds linger into tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

WARMING UP LATE THIS WEEK

We’ll start to get more sunshine in here by Thursday and Friday as the upper-level low pressure moves off the coast. Temperatures will warm back up to the mid and upper 60s. For Friday, most will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures return to the mid and upper 60s by Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

Models are suggesting we hold into the 70s for most throughout this weekend. A warm front brings lots of clouds and opportunity for showers. Confidence on overall rain is low, but Saturday is looking like the most likely day for showers. Sunday should be drier and offer more sunshine.

A few more rain showers head our way this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

Next week is shaping up to be warmer than normal. Highs will be in the 70s and eventually back into the 80s!

