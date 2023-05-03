Birthdays
VHSL implements NIL policy to serve as guidance for student athletes, families

By Brittany Morgan
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In 2021, the Supreme Court made a ruling allowing college athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness not only changed the metaphoric playing field for college athletes, it also tricked down into the high school realm.

In response, the Virginia High School league released an NIL policy to help players and their families navigate NIL opportunities while still maintaining eligibility to compete for their high school.

“Having his guidance is better than having no guidance,” says VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun.

That guidance resulted in a newly released VHSL policy for high school athletes, something Haun says is necessary.

“We already have teenagers, high school aged students who have been offered an NIL deal. We did not pass a policy today to say yes, you can do this. No, you can’t do this. because I don’t feel the Virginia high school like has the authority to do that.”

The VHSL voted to pass the plan in a 32-2 vote.

As part of the policy, high school athletes with NIL deals may not use any imagery, names, or intellectual property of the school, district, or VHSL.  It also says that possible NIL options may not be used as recruiting tools for schools.

“Since these are not school related, as I have pointed out in the last few slides, that we should not be advising us. Unless you are an administrator or coach, and you are talking to your own child,” he continues.

The VHSL is using data from 2021 NCAA NIL statistics that shows fewer than 10% of athletes have NIL deals, averaging $1,300.  They also say the majority of the deals, 79%, involve promotion on social media.

“Not approving a policy with some guidelines would not be helping our student athletes or their parents or their schools. This is guidance to help folks figure out how to navigate that world.”

Haun says that the new policy, serving as a guard rail for parents and students, will likely evolve over time.

