Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Richmond on Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant in Dalton, Ga. Thursday, April 6, 2023.(Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the River City on Thursday.

On May 4, Harris will travel to Richmond, Virginia, in honor of Small Business Week to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to uplifting small businesses.

In the River City, the Vice President will deliver remarks. She will tour a local small business to hear directly from the owner and employees on how they have benefitted from the Administration’s investments.

