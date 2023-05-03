Woman reported missing in Galax

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been reported missing in Galax, according to the Galax Police Department.

30-year-old Jennifer Hope Constantine was last reported seen April 30 in Downtown Galax.

Police say Jennifer is 5′5″ and 130 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair, and gauged earrings.

Anyone with information on Jennifer’s location is asked to call the Galax Police Department at 276-236-8101.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.