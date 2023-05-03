Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Woman reported missing in Galax

30-year-old Jennifer Hope Constantine.
30-year-old Jennifer Hope Constantine.(Galax Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been reported missing in Galax, according to the Galax Police Department.

30-year-old Jennifer Hope Constantine was last reported seen April 30 in Downtown Galax.

Police say Jennifer is 5′5″ and 130 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair, and gauged earrings.

Anyone with information on Jennifer’s location is asked to call the Galax Police Department at 276-236-8101.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves
6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
6-year-old shot and killed while playing in bed; vigil planned
Robbery on Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke
Roanoke Police investigating report of robbery in NW
J’mya T. Stimpson mugshot
Woman arrested for February shooting death in Roanoke
Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand,...
Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all stores

Latest News

6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
Search warrant indicates other victims in house where 6-year-old was shot to death
76-year-old William Robert Fellion.
Police issue Senior Alert for missing Chesapeake man
6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
“He was my weakness, my only son,” says mother of 6-year-old shot to death
Billboard for Arieanna Day, reported missing in 2018
AWARE Foundation uses billboard in search for girl missing since 2018