Botetourt County helps parents register for Fall Youth Sports Now

Registration is now open so parents can get ready early
Botetourt County Parks & Rec
Botetourt County Parks & Rec
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The community spoke and Botetourt County Parks and Recreation is listening.

Mandy Adkins, the Parks and Recreation Director for Botetourt County, joins us on Here @ Home to tell us how they have opened fall youth sports registration early this year to provide families plenty of time to register before their busy summer schedule begins.

Additionally, she says they have reorganized how they facilitate tackle football registration.

In previous years, they have not had enough athletes registered to have more than one tackle football team in each age division. Botetourt County is 546 square miles, and this makes it very challenging for parents who have to drive 20 or more minutes to get their children to practice multiple times a week.

This year the goal is to have two tackle football teams in each age division – one in the southern end of the County (Blue Ridge, Daleville, Troutville, Cloverdale) and another in the northern end (Buchanan, Eagle Rock, and Fincastle). These teams will practice in the area of the county in which they are based, providing for a better experience for families.

In order to do that, they need to have more tackle football athletes register.

The teams will mirror the high schools in each part of the county – Cavaliers & Knights.

To register of for more information, visit bocorecreation.info or email recreation@botetourtva.gov, or call 540-928-2130.

