Brookneal man wanted for attempted robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Brookneal man is wanted for a robbery attempt in Lynchburg Thursday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police say they responded at 8:51 a.m. to the Baymont Inn & Suites after a clerk said a man, who was armed with a knife, went behind the counter and demanded money.

The man was described as white and wearing a brown jacket, green hat, dark pants and white shoes. He has been identified as 59-year-old Donald Maciver.

Police say Maciver left in a dark blue Jeep Cherokee displaying a Virginia plate: TVM-7888. The Jeep has a roof-mounted kayak rack and white stickers in the rear window. He was last reported seen driving on Candlers Mountain Road in the direction of 460.

Donald Maciver Jeep.

Maciver is wanted for attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on Maciver’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050.

