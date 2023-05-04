Birthdays
Busch Gardens goes cashless

DarKoaster will open May 11 to members and to the public on May 19.
By David Hylton
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens is moving to a cashless operation starting May 11.

“We want you to enjoy the thrills and beauty of our park in the simplest, most efficient, and flexible way possible,” Busch Gardens said online.

> Busch Gardens sets opening date for new straddle coaster

The theme park will accept credit or debit cards, as well as payments with smart phones using Apple Pay or Google Pay.

This is the same concept that Kings Dominion implemented in 2022.

“It’s faster, more secure, and convenient, so you can spend less time in line and more time having fun,” the park said.

For anyone who doesn’t have a payment card, there will be cash-to-card kiosks throughout the park to transfer cash free of charge onto a prepaid Visa debit card.

