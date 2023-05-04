Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Community Foundation of the NRV distributes over $140,000 in scholarships

Community Foundation of the NRV
Community Foundation of the NRV(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley gave out nearly $150,000 in scholarships to NRV students this year.

Over 80 students received scholarships worth between $500 and $4,000.

The foundation handles scholarships for businesses, non-profits and foundations that want to give yearly scholarships.

“We also have scholarships available to students who are going back later in life as an adult,” CFNRV’s Lindsey Gleason said. “If you want to get a certification and you need money for that, if you’re going to a trade or technical school, it doesn’t have to be a traditional two- to four-year model.”

Next year’s scholarship application will open in October.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves
6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
“He was my weakness, my only son,” says mother of 6-year-old shot to death
Death investigation underway on Lots Gap Road in Wythe County
Man arrested after wife’s death in Wythe County
The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory. Bring in or cover up tender vegetation.
Frost possible for a few tonight; warmer temperatures expected Friday
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Latest News

Registration Is Open For Fall Sports In Botetourt County
Registration Is Open For Fall Sports In Botetourt County
So Fly Festival Happens This Weekend
So Fly Festival Happens This Weekend
Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April...
Harris meets with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks
Kittens at Montgomery County ACAC
Montgomery County ACAC holding kitten shower