Community Foundation of the NRV distributes over $140,000 in scholarships

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley gave out nearly $150,000 in scholarships to NRV students this year.

Over 80 students received scholarships worth between $500 and $4,000.

The foundation handles scholarships for businesses, non-profits and foundations that want to give yearly scholarships.

“We also have scholarships available to students who are going back later in life as an adult,” CFNRV’s Lindsey Gleason said. “If you want to get a certification and you need money for that, if you’re going to a trade or technical school, it doesn’t have to be a traditional two- to four-year model.”

Next year’s scholarship application will open in October.

