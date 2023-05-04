Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority expands Center for Housing Education to Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is expanding its Center for Housing Education into Martinsville.

The community celebrated the opening with a Kentucky Derby themed ribbon cutting this morning.

The Center for Housing Education will provide services to residents such as debt management, rental counseling, and home buying assistance.

All their services will be provided to residents for free.

“Not everyone wants to rent a home, so we figured that homeownership is very important,” said Larissa Deedrich, Executive Director of the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority. “So, we want it to be there to offer those opportunities to people who maybe wouldn’t have those if we weren’t here to help them.”

Appointments with the Center for Housing Education can be scheduled online or by calling 276-302-1656.

