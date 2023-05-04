Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority expands Center for Housing Education to Martinsville

Center for Housing Education ribbon cutting
Center for Housing Education ribbon cutting(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is expanding its Center for Housing Education into Martinsville.

The community celebrated the opening with a Kentucky Derby themed ribbon cutting this morning.

The Center for Housing Education will provide services to residents such as debt management, rental counseling, and home buying assistance.

All their services will be provided to residents for free.

“Not everyone wants to rent a home, so we figured that homeownership is very important,” said Larissa Deedrich, Executive Director of the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority. “So, we want it to be there to offer those opportunities to people who maybe wouldn’t have those if we weren’t here to help them.”

Appointments with the Center for Housing Education can be scheduled online or by calling 276-302-1656.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves
6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
“He was my weakness, my only son,” says mother of 6-year-old shot to death
Death investigation underway on Lots Gap Road in Wythe County
Man arrested after wife’s death in Wythe County
The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory. Bring in or cover up tender vegetation.
Frost possible for a few tonight; warmer temperatures expected Friday
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Latest News

Lynchburg prayed for victims of gun violence and city leaders.
Dozens gather at steps of Monument Terrace in Lynchburg for National Day of Prayer
Taste of the Derby Annual Fundraiser Is On Saturday
Taste of the Derby fundraiser is this weekend
Empowering Female Veterans Event Connects Women In The Service
Women veterans, often in the background, take center stage
Community Foundation of the NRV
Community Foundation of the NRV distributes over $140,000 in scholarships