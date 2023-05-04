Birthdays
Death investigation underway in Wythe County

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in the Fort Chiswell area.

One lane is closed on Lots Gap Road as of late Thursday morning.

There is no word yet regarding victim(s) or cause of death, but the sheriff’s office says this is not a natural or self-inflicted death, and “We are not searching for any suspects.”

Stay with WDBJ7 for more on this developing story.

