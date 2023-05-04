Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Deputies ask for help in search for missing Bedford man

Deputies in Bedford County say he was last seen over the weekend when he told family members he...
Deputies in Bedford County say he was last seen over the weekend when he told family members he was driving to work.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputies in Bedford County are searching for a missing man who may have picked up a hitchhiker over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said family members of Randy Leftwich III reported him missing Tuesday, May 2. They reported seeing him last Saturday, April 29. That’s when deputies say he borrowed a silver/blue 2012 Ford Fusion with a Virginia license plate of UGR-7806. Family members told police Leftwich said he was going to work.

An acquaintance reported speaking with Leftwich Sunday, April 30 at 9:53 p.m. Leftwich told the acquaintance he had picked up a female hitchhiker. Police say they don’t know who the hitchhiker is or where Leftwich picked her up.

Leftwich was last reported seen driving the Ford Fusion Saturday on Waterlick Road.

Caption

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Randy Leftwich III, you’re asked to contact Investigator Burnette at 540-586-4800 ext. 4066 or the Bedford Emergency Communications Center at 540-586-7827.

The vehicle pictured is not the exact car Leftwich was last seen driving, but is a similar model and color.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves
6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
“He was my weakness, my only son,” says mother of 6-year-old shot to death
Death investigation underway on Lots Gap Road in Wythe County
Man arrested after wife’s death in Wythe County
The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory. Bring in or cover up tender vegetation.
Frost possible for a few tonight; warmer temperatures expected Friday
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Latest News

Bedford County Deputies say Randy Leftwich III was last seen April 29, 2023. He was driving a...
Randy Leftwich III
Leaders are banding together after the recent shootings.
Lynchburg city leaders looking for solutions to end ongoing violent acts
How VHSL Plans To Enforce NIL Policy
How VHSL Plans To Enforce NIL Policy
Roanoke homicide victim Ulysses Williams
Police continue seeking information on anniversary of shooting death