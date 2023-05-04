Deputies ask for help in search for missing Bedford man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputies in Bedford County are searching for a missing man who may have picked up a hitchhiker over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said family members of Randy Leftwich III reported him missing Tuesday, May 2. They reported seeing him last Saturday, April 29. That’s when deputies say he borrowed a silver/blue 2012 Ford Fusion with a Virginia license plate of UGR-7806. Family members told police Leftwich said he was going to work.

An acquaintance reported speaking with Leftwich Sunday, April 30 at 9:53 p.m. Leftwich told the acquaintance he had picked up a female hitchhiker. Police say they don’t know who the hitchhiker is or where Leftwich picked her up.

Leftwich was last reported seen driving the Ford Fusion Saturday on Waterlick Road.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Randy Leftwich III, you’re asked to contact Investigator Burnette at 540-586-4800 ext. 4066 or the Bedford Emergency Communications Center at 540-586-7827.

The vehicle pictured is not the exact car Leftwich was last seen driving, but is a similar model and color.

