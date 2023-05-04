Birthdays
Documents reveal Lynchburg citizen found gun possibly connected to shooting death of six-year-old

The documents show a citizen may have found a gun in connection with the shooting.
The documents show a citizen may have found a gun in connection with the shooting.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 has obtained a search warrant that reveals new information following the shooting death of six-year-old Kingston Campbell in Lynchburg.

According to the document, a citizen found a gun in a recycling bin in the city later in the day on Tuesday, May 2, the day after the shooting. That gun was a nine-millimeter pistol, which matches the cartridge casings found at the scene on Floyd Street.

Hornady brand ammunition was found at the scene. The same brand ammunition was also loaded into the magazine of the gun when it was found.

Police have not identified any suspects or made any arrests. WDBJ7 reached out to Lynchburg Police Department, but did not receive any new information regarding the investigation.

