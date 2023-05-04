Dozens gather at steps of Monument Terrace in Lynchburg for National Day of Prayer

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg community came together for National Day of Prayer Thursday.

Faith leaders, city officials and community members gathered at the steps of Monument Terrace to pray over the city. Pastors prayed for the victims of recent gun violence and their families. Leaders also prayed for first responders.

Mayor Stephanie Reed explained the recent and tragic shootings should be a call to unity.

“I think we all can agree that division does nothing positive for anyone,” Reed said. “When we’re dealing with some of the issues we’re dealing with locally, you really do need everybody to come on board together.”

Community members also prayed for Lynchburg’s city leaders and the entire faith community.

