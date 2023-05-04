Birthdays
Home determined a total loss after fire

Poages Mill Drive fire
Poages Mill Drive fire(Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - One person is displaced following a house fire in Roanoke County Wednesday night.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday night to the 6600 block of Poages Mill Drive in the Back Creek area.

First arriving crews found smoke and fire showing from the front of a one-story home.

The home’s occupant was able to escape the fire with the help from a neighbor who called 911.

There are no injuries, but there is a cat missing from the home. The person living at the home is displaced.

Firefighters say they were hampered in the fight by a lack of hydrants in the area, requiring a tanker shuttle to bring water to the scene of the fire.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is determining a cause and will provide a damage estimate. The home will be a total loss.

