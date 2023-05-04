Hummingbird (Festival) flies away, flies away into Salem
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - No Seals & Crofts involved, but the Hummingbird Festival is underway May 7, 2-6pm at Dilly Dally on Eddy Avenue in Salem.
Owner Rebecca Mason stopped by 7@four to chat about the festival, which has local vendors and activities for kids, as well as gifts for Mothers’ Day, plus chocolates and custom-made gift baskets.
Click DillyDallystore.com or here for more information.
