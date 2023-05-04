Birthdays
Impact Living Services talks about Treatment Foster Care

May is foster care awareness month
May is foster care awareness month(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - May is Foster Care Awareness Month, and the need for foster families is high in our hometowns.

Impact Living Services has locations in Forest and Roanoke.

Executive Director Adam Pavao and Communications Coordinator Cassie Penha joined the Here @ Home team to talk about Treatment Foster Care - or TFC.

According to the Child Welfare Information Gateway, TFC is when a child is placed with parents who have specialized training in emotional, behavioral, social, and medical needs.

Virginia’s Department of Social Services says there are about 5,400 children in Virginia’s foster care system.

